Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin Sells 15,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after buying an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.