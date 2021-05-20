ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of 3M by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 114,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39. 3M has a 12-month low of $144.60 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

