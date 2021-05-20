ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO stock opened at $63.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.35. The Southern Company has a one year low of $50.40 and a one year high of $66.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 84.89%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

