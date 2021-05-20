ARGI Investment Services LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

TSN opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.