ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 3,518 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $46.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

