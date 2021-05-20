ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

