Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,717 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Argo Group International worth $98,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARGO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

NYSE ARGO opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.90. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $58.60.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -137.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARGO. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Argo Group International Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.