Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.08.

Shares of ARGO opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Argo Group International has a one year low of $29.96 and a one year high of $58.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 4,138.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 520,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after purchasing an additional 243,986 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,541,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

