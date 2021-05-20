Argus Raises IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA stock opened at $232.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $133.18 and a 12-month high of $237.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in IQVIA by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 194,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after acquiring an additional 76,054 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

