Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

OTCMKTS:ARKAY opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a 200-day moving average of $116.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57. Arkema has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arkema will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.