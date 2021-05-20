Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.70

Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Arko alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arko in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.