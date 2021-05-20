ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches Market Cap of $50.99 Million

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 24% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001654 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $50.99 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.46 or 0.00464646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $88.30 or 0.00223632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.17 or 0.00983107 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00034321 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,092,186 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

