Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.820-2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.24 billion.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE ARW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.59. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,633. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.12. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $63.28 and a 1-year high of $121.93.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 272,301 shares of company stock valued at $30,028,517. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arrow Electronics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,620 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

