Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $303.56

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 303.56 ($3.97) and traded as high as GBX 305.50 ($3.99). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 304.50 ($3.98), with a volume of 13,436,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 239.33. The company has a market cap of £541.03 million and a P/E ratio of -5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,099.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

