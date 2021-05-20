Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings per share of $4.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.77. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $2.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year earnings of $16.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $18.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.07 to $17.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABG shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.89.

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

NYSE:ABG traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,389. Asbury Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $222.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its 200-day moving average is $164.59.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

