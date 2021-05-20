Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.36) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.43). 591,611 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 767,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASCL shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354 ($4.63).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 348.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 355.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97.

In other news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, with a total value of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

Ascential Company Profile (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

