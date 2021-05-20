Asio Capital LLC Acquires 3,027 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $419,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $170.08 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

