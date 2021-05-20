Asset Management Corp IL ADV Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $7,882,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,231.80 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,304.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,548 shares of company stock worth $447,602,684 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

