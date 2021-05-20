Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €18.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €18.00 ($21.18) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.80 ($23.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

