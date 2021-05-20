Associated Banc Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in The Manitowoc by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTW shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of MTW stock opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $833.64 million, a P/E ratio of -70.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

