Associated Banc Corp Invests $225,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,520.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $237.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.81 and its 200-day moving average is $227.37. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

