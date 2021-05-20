Assura (LON:AGR) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Assura presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Shares of LON AGR traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 73.80 ($0.96). 3,987,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,156. The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

