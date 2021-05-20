Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of Assure stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $44.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.17. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assure will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

