Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.030–0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.72 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Asure Software from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, analysts predict that Asure Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.