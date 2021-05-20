Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) will report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.56. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACBI shares. Truist raised their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.92. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,967. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

