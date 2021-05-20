Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $101,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $231.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.41 and a 12-month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

