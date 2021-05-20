Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 730 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 83.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $2,448,000. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.44.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $385.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

