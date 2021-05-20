Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Shares Gap Down to $22.08

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.08, but opened at $21.28. Atotech shares last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 610 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

Atotech Company Profile (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

