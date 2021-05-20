Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of C$10.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.35. The stock has a market cap of C$606.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 97.19%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

