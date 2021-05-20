AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

T opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

