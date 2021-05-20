AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Gap Down to $31.37

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.37, but opened at $30.30. AT&T shares last traded at $29.24, with a volume of 2,516,540 shares trading hands.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

