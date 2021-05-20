aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel Acquires 50,000 Shares

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.04 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $64.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 202.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

