AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30 million-$32 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.79 million.

NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.31 million, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $44.37.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. Maxim Group reduced their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In other AudioEye news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,545,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860. 45.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.