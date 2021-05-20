Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 632,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

