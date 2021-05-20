Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution. The Company’s purpose-built facilities, which integrate technologies across all processes, are defined by automation and customization. The Company has a funded capacity of more than 500,000 kilograms per year, as well as sales and operations in 24 countries across 5 continents. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered Aurora Cannabis from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.22.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

