Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $2,201,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $4,879,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the first quarter valued at $220,000.

YELL opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.74).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YELL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Yellow from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Yellow in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other Yellow news, CEO Darren Hawkins sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 401,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,663.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions.

