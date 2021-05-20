Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 22,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 189,782 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.