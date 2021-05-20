Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $15,727,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 219,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 77,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQI opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.29 and a 12-month high of $58.60.

