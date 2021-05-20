Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,260,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,984 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 87.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,122,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,375 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,776,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,456,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,347,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,035,000 after purchasing an additional 311,620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

