Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 11,551 Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

