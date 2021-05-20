Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in The Timken during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,210,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 5.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 76,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Timken by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Timken by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Timken during the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,937,813.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,159 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,480. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

