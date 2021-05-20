Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,113 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $51.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.75 and a one year high of $52.34.

