Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares in the last quarter. Shone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 32,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.46.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

