Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $112.68 and a 1 year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

