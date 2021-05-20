Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $386.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $393.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

