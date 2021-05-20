Avista (NYSE:AVA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.420-2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.960-2.160 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 282,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

