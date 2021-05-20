Axe (AXE) Trading Down 28.6% Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Axe has a total market capitalization of $527,626.42 and $63,193.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $549.62 or 0.01341885 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000868 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000184 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.