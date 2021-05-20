Azarga Uranium (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 133,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 336,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23.

Azarga Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AZZUF)

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

