B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $220.85 million, a PE ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

