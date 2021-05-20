B. Riley Boosts BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $19.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $18.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. BRT Apartments has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. Analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 632.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 222.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 65,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.